Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 2:22AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For Today’s Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Saturday’s Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE….Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Craters of the Moon,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to

9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon

to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.