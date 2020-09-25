Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 7:41PM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Mud Lake, Idaho

National Labs, Craters of the Moon.

* WHEN…Extended until 9 PM MDT Saturday. Winds may decrease

slightly this evening until approximately 3 am before winds

increase again.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

break off small tree limbs. Driving high profile vehicles may

be difficult.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.