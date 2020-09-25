Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 7:41PM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to Pocatello

to Shelley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

break off small tree limbs. Driving high profile vehicles may be

difficult. Rough chop can be expected during the day on American

Falls Reservoir.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.