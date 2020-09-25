Wind Advisory issued September 25 at 7:41PM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to Pocatello
to Shelley.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
break off small tree limbs. Driving high profile vehicles may be
difficult. Rough chop can be expected during the day on American
Falls Reservoir.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.