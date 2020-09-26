Wind Advisory issued September 26 at 1:50PM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Wind Advisory to end early across the Upper Snake River Plain,

Teton Valley and Arco Desert…

.Widespread wind advisory criteria in the Arco Desert, Teton

Valley and Upper Snake River Plain have decreased and we

therefore are cancelling the wind advisory early this afternoon.

There will remain areas of gusty winds possible this afternoon and

early this evening.

ND

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert and Heyburn.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.