Wind Advisory issued September 26 at 1:50PM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…Wind Advisory to end early across the Upper Snake River Plain,
Teton Valley and Arco Desert…
.Widespread wind advisory criteria in the Arco Desert, Teton
Valley and Upper Snake River Plain have decreased and we
therefore are cancelling the wind advisory early this afternoon.
There will remain areas of gusty winds possible this afternoon and
early this evening.
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to
Pocatello to Shelley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult. Rough chop can
be expected on American Falls Reservoir.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.