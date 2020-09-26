Wind Advisory issued September 26 at 2:07AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will
result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Craters of the Moon,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from 4 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult. Frost could
damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may produce temporary closures
of Interstate 15 near Roberts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.