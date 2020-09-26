Wind Advisory issued September 26 at 2:07AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will

result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, Idaho National Labs, Craters of the Moon,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from 4 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult. Frost could

damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may produce temporary closures

of Interstate 15 near Roberts.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.