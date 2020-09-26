Wind Advisory issued September 26 at 2:07AM MDT until September 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain from American Falls to
Pocatello to Shelley.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult. Rough chop can
be expected during the day on American Falls Reservoir.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.