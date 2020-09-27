Freeze Warning issued September 27 at 8:53AM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 27 expected. .
* WHERE….Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.