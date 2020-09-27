Freeze Warning issued September 27 at 8:53AM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 27 expected. .

* WHERE….Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, and St. Anthony

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.