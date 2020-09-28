Freeze Warning issued September 28 at 1:59AM MDT until September 28 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.