Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:33PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. the Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for existing and
new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30
mph possible across wind prone locations in zone 279.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
