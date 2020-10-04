Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:33PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday. the Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for existing and

new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30

mph possible across wind prone locations in zone 279.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.