Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:31PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for existing and
new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.