Red Flag Warning issued October 8 at 2:33PM MDT until October 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
wind…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.