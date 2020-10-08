Red Flag Warning issued October 8 at 2:33PM MDT until October 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

wind…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.