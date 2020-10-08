Red Flag Warning issued October 8 at 3:38AM MDT until October 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and a
Gusty Wind will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….285.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty
wind…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.