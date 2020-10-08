Red Flag Warning issued October 8 at 3:38AM MDT until October 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and a

Gusty Wind will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires

start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….285.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of gusty

wind…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.