Special Weather Statement issued October 8 at 9:53PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Saturday night/early Sunday

morning. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet by sunrise Sunday

morning. 2 to 4 inches of snow expected in the mountains.

Snowfall amounts in the lower elevations expected to be minimal,

due to the recent warm temperatures. Temperatures will be 20 to

30 degrees colder Sunday.

* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.

* WHEN…Late Saturday night through Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will be most

impacted by the snow. Locally higher amounts possible in the

Tetons. Wet, slushy roads possible Sunday morning.