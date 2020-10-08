Special Weather Statement issued October 8 at 9:53PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Temperatures 20 to 30 degrees colder Sunday, compared to

Saturday’s near record highs. 1 to 3 inches of snow possible

over the northern half of the Bighorns Sunday morning. West to

northwest winds with gusts up to 40 mph across southern

portions, including Natrona County.

* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as

southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Sunday morning through Sunday night.