Red Flag Warning issued October 9 at 1:40PM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Mid 50s to lower 60s in the mountains; around 70
in the valleys.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
