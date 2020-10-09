Special Weather Statement issued October 9 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Saturday night or early Sunday

morning. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet by sunrise Sunday

morning. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches of snow expected in the

mountains with higher amounts possible above 9000 feet.

Snowfall amounts in the lower elevations are expected to be

minimal, due to the recent warm temperatures. High temperatures

will be 20 to 30 degrees colder on Sunday.

* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.

* WHEN…Late Saturday night through Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will be most

impacted by the snow. Wet to slushy roads will be possible

Sunday morning.