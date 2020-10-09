Special Weather Statement issued October 9 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder Sunday,
compared to Saturday’s near record highs. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches is possible over the northern half of the Bighorn
mountains Sunday. A west to northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph will
be common. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in southern
Wyoming and parts of Natrona County on Sunday.
* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as
southern Wyoming.
* WHEN…Early Sunday morning through Sunday night.
