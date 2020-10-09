Special Weather Statement issued October 9 at 4:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The unseasonably warm temperatures, 20 to 30 degrees above

normal, change drastically with temperatures dropping Saturday

night into Sunday with a strong cold front moving through.

Temperatures Sunday will be around 10 degrees below normal. Also,

Saturday afternoon into Sunday expect valley rain and very high

mountain snow, above 8000 feet with 1 to 3 inches expected,

possibly higher. Look for a Trace to 1 inch of snow as low as 6000

feet. Also, look for very breezy to strong winds with gusts of 30

to 45 mph are likely both Saturday and Sunday.