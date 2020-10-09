Special Weather Statement issued October 9 at 4:48AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder Sunday,

compared to Saturday’s near record highs. Snowfall of 1 to 3

inches is possible over the northern half of the Bighorn

mountains Sunday. A west to northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph will

be common. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in southern

Wyoming and parts of Natrona County on Sunday.

* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as

southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Sunday morning through Sunday night.