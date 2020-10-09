Special Weather Statement issued October 9 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder Sunday,
compared to Saturday’s near record highs. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches is possible over the northern half of the Bighorn
mountains Sunday. A west to northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph, with
gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be common.
* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as
southern Wyoming.
* WHEN…Early Sunday morning through Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any loose outdoor items should be secured.
Although temperatures will be in the 50s, it will be a rather
raw day due to the high winds.
Comments