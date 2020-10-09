Special Weather Statement issued October 9 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Saturday night or early Sunday
morning. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet by sunrise Sunday
morning. Snowfall of 3 to 5 inches of snow expected in the
mountains with higher amounts possible above 9000 feet.
Snowfall amounts in the lower elevations are expected to be
minimal, due to the recent warm temperatures. High temperatures
will be 20 to 30 degrees colder on Sunday.
* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.
* WHEN…Late Saturday night through Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will be most
impacted by the snow. Wet to slushy roads will be possible
Sunday morning. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare
for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions. Winds will be
gusty Saturday, continuing Saturday night into Sunday.
