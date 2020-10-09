Wind Advisory issued October 9 at 11:16AM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Gusts near 50 mph are possible briefly with the
passage of the cold front.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds on Highway 28 through Lemhi County may cause
difficult driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
