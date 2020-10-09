Wind Advisory issued October 9 at 1:58PM MDT until October 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,
Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Borah Peak.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
