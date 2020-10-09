Wind Advisory issued October 9 at 1:58PM MDT until October 11 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments