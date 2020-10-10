Red Flag Warning issued October 10 at 4:21AM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Gusty Wind will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires

start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Park.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph in the valleys.

West to Southwest in the mountains at 20 to 30 mph with

gusts around 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s in the valleys.

Highs in the 60s in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.