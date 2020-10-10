Red Flag Warning issued October 10 at 4:21AM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Gusty Wind will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph in the valleys.
West to Southwest in the mountains at 20 to 30 mph with
gusts around 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s in the valleys.
Highs in the 60s in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.