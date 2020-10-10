Red Flag Warning issued October 10 at 4:21AM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Quite Gusty Wind will create erratic fire behavior if any new
fires start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zone….281.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Johnson.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s to around 80.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.