Red Flag Warning issued October 10 at 4:21AM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Quite Gusty Wind will create erratic fire behavior if any new

fires start.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…289…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zone….281.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Johnson.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s to around 80.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.