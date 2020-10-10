Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will blast across the region this evening,
dropping temperatures 20 to 30 degrees between Saturday and
Sunday. Rain showers will gradually spread from west to east this
evening, and snow levels will quickly fall from around 9000 feet
to between 6000 and 7000 feet elevation by sunrise Sunday morning,
changing rain to snow for these areas. 1 to 2 inches of snow
accumulation is possible for these areas through Sunday morning.
