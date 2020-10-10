Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will blast across the region this evening,
dropping temperatures 20 to 30 degrees between Saturday and
Sunday. Rain showers will gradually spread from west to east this
afternoon, and snow levels will quickly fall from around 8000 feet
to between 5000 and 6000 feet elevation tonight, changing rain to
snow for these areas. 2 to 6 inches accumulation expected above
7000 feet elevation with 1 to 3 inches of snow as low as 6000
feet. Also, windy conditions will continue especially ridge tops
where gusts of 40 to 45 mph are likely, particularly this
afternoon into the early evening.
