Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A strong cold front will blast across the region this evening,

dropping temperatures 20 to 30 degrees between Saturday and

Sunday. Rain showers will gradually spread from west to east this

afternoon, and snow levels will quickly fall from around 8000 feet

to between 5000 and 6000 feet elevation tonight, changing rain to

snow for these areas. 2 to 6 inches accumulation expected above

7000 feet elevation with 1 to 3 inches of snow as low as 6000

feet. Also, windy conditions will continue especially ridge tops

where gusts of 40 to 45 mph are likely, particularly this

afternoon into the early evening.