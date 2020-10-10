Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain changing to snow after midnight with snow through
Sunday morning. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet by sunrise
Sunday morning. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected in the
mountains. Snowfall amounts in the lower elevations are
expected to be minimal, due to the recent warm temperatures.
High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees colder on Sunday than
today.
* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.
* WHEN…Late Tonight through Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will be most
impacted by the snow. Wet to slushy roads will be possible
Sunday morning. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare
for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions. Windy conditions
will occur tonight through Sunday making it feel even colder.
