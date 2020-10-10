Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow after midnight with snow through

Sunday morning. Snow levels will be around 6000 feet by sunrise

Sunday morning. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected in the

mountains. Snowfall amounts in the lower elevations are

expected to be minimal, due to the recent warm temperatures.

High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees colder on Sunday than

today.

* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.

* WHEN…Late Tonight through Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will be most

impacted by the snow. Wet to slushy roads will be possible

Sunday morning. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare

for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions. Windy conditions

will occur tonight through Sunday making it feel even colder.