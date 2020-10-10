Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder Sunday,

compared to the near record highs of today. Snowfall of 1 to 3

inches is possible over the northern half of the Bighorn

mountains Sunday. A west to northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph will

be common Sunday. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will occur in many

locations.

* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as

southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Sunday morning into Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any loose outdoor items should be secured.

Although temperatures will be in the 50s, it will be a rather

raw day due to the quite windy weather.