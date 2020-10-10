Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The unseasonably warm temperatures, 20 to 30 degrees above
normal, change drastically with temperatures dropping tonight
into Sunday with a strong cold front moving through. Temperatures
Sunday will be around 10 degrees below normal. Additionally, expect
valley rain today and tomorrow with mountain snow, above 8000
feet with 2 to 6 inches accumulation expected, possibly higher.
Look for 1 to 3 inches of snow as low as 6000 feet. Also, look for
very breezy to strong winds, especially ridge tops where gusts of
40 to 45 mph are likely, particularly this afternoon into the
early evening.
