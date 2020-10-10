Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The unseasonably warm temperatures, 20 to 30 degrees above

normal, change drastically with temperatures dropping tonight

into Sunday with a strong cold front moving through. Temperatures

Sunday will be around 10 degrees below normal. Additionally, expect

valley rain today and tomorrow with mountain snow, above 8000

feet with 2 to 6 inches accumulation expected, possibly higher.

Look for 1 to 3 inches of snow as low as 6000 feet. Also, look for

very breezy to strong winds, especially ridge tops where gusts of

40 to 45 mph are likely, particularly this afternoon into the

early evening.