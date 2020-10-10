Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The unseasonably warm temperatures, 20 to 30 degrees above

normal, change drastically with temperatures dropping tonight into

Sunday with a strong cold front moving through. Temperatures

Sunday will be around 10 degrees below normal. Additionally, expect

valley rain today and tomorrow with mountain snow, above 8000

feet with 1 to 3 inches accumulation expected, possibly higher.

Look for a Trace to 1 inch of snow as low as 6000 feet. Also, look

for very breezy to strong winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph are

likely both today and Sunday.