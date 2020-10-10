Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The unseasonably warm temperatures, 20 to 30 degrees above
normal, change drastically with temperatures dropping tonight into
Sunday with a strong cold front moving through. Temperatures
Sunday will be around 10 degrees below normal. Additionally, expect
valley rain today and tomorrow with mountain snow, above 8000
feet with 1 to 3 inches accumulation expected, possibly higher.
Look for a Trace to 1 inch of snow as low as 6000 feet. Also, look
for very breezy to strong winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph are
likely both today and Sunday.

National Weather Service

