Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 5:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The unseasonably warm temperatures, 20 to 30 degrees above
normal, change drastically with temperatures dropping tonight into
Sunday with a strong cold front moving through. Temperatures
Sunday will be around 10 degrees below normal. Additionally, expect
valley rain today and tomorrow with mountain snow, above 8000
feet with 1 to 3 inches accumulation expected, possibly higher.
Look for a Trace to 1 inch of snow as low as 6000 feet. Also, look
for very breezy to strong winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph are
likely both today and Sunday.
