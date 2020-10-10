Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 5:20AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder Sunday,
compared to the near record highs of today. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches is possible over the northern half of the Bighorn
mountains Sunday. A west to northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph will
be common Sunday. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will occur in many
locations.

* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as
southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Sunday morning into Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any loose outdoor items should be secured.
Although temperatures will be in the 50s, it will be a rather
raw day due to the quite windy weather.

