Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:02PM MDT until October 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,

Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Borah Peak.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.