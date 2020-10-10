Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:02PM MDT until October 11 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory
on Monday, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highest blowing dust impact areas include: Interstate 15
from Idaho Falls to Roberts, Highways 20 and 26 across INL,
Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Communities in
the Advisory include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT Sunday. For
the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust will create pockets of very low visibility
and difficult driving conditions. Visibility could rapidly
change over very short distances.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.