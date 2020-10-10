Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:02PM MDT until October 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Highway 26 east of Idaho Falls to Palisades. Highway 33

east of Rexburg to Driggs. Including the communities of Victor,

Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Patchy blowing dust along Highways 33 and 26 could cause rapid

changes in visibility and very low visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.