Alerts
today at 9:19 pm
Published 1:49 pm

Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 1:49PM MDT until October 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Gusts near 50 mph are possible briefly with the
passage of the cold front.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Cross winds on Highway 28 through Lemhi County may
cause difficult driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

