Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 9:55PM MDT until October 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind

Advisory on Monday, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Highest blowing dust impact areas include: Interstate

15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts, Highways 20 and 26 across INL,

Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Communities in

the Advisory include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.

Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT Sunday. For

the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Areas of blowing dust will create pockets of very low visibility

and difficult driving conditions. Visibility could rapidly

change over very short distances.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.