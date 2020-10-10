Wind Advisory issued October 10 at 9:55PM MDT until October 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highway 26 east of Idaho Falls to Palisades. Highway
33 east of Rexburg to Driggs. Including the communities of
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.
* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Patchy blowing dust along Highways 33 and 26 could cause rapid
changes in visibility and very low visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.