Winter Weather Advisory issued October 10 at 2:12PM MDT until October 11 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow and colder weather returning to portions of western

Wyoming…

.A cold front will bring a round of snow to portions of western

Wyoming tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations

5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday. The steadiest

and heaviest snow is expected from midnight to around 8 am

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over Teton

and Togwotee passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing and drifting snow is

possible as well, especially over exposed areas and over passes.

Outdoor enthusiasts should plan on wet, snowy and sharply colder

temperatures tonight and Sunday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.