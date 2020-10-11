Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…High Temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s today,
which will be some 20 to 25 degrees colder than Saturday.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible over the northern half of
the Bighorn mountains today. A west to northwest wind of 20 to
35 mph will be common today with gusts of 40 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as
southern Wyoming.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any loose outdoor items should be secured.
Sudden wind gusts may cause loss of vehicle control, so keep a
firm hand on the steering wheel. It will feel much colder today,
than compared to yesterday. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts
should be prepared for the sudden change to colder conditions
in the high country.
Comments