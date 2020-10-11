Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers, especially in the mountains. Local

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches where snow bands persist, mainly

on non paved surfaces. High temperatures will be in the 40s with

30s in the mountains. A gusty wind of 20 to 30 mph will making

it feel much colder.

* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts should be

prepared for the sudden change to cold and wet conditions.