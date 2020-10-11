Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers, especially in the mountains. Local
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches where snow bands persist, mainly
on non paved surfaces. High temperatures will be in the 40s with
30s in the mountains. A gusty wind of 20 to 30 mph will making
it feel much colder.
* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts should be
prepared for the sudden change to cold and wet conditions.
