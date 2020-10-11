Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain showers this morning, changing to snow showers in
some locations. Snow showers for the mountains today with 1 to
4 inches of accumulation. High temperatures will be in the 40s
with 30s in the mountains. A gusty wind of 20 to 30 mph will
occur, making it feel much colder, compared to yesterday.
* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will see snow
with a wet to slushy road surface this morning. Hunters and
outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for the sudden change
to cold and wet conditions.
