Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain showers this morning, changing to snow showers in

some locations. Snow showers for the mountains today with 1 to

4 inches of accumulation. High temperatures will be in the 40s

with 30s in the mountains. A gusty wind of 20 to 30 mph will

occur, making it feel much colder, compared to yesterday.

* WHERE…Western portions of Wyoming.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton and Togwotee Passes will see snow

with a wet to slushy road surface this morning. Hunters and

outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for the sudden change

to cold and wet conditions.