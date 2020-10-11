Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 4:02AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…High Temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s today,

which will be some 20 to 25 degrees colder than Saturday.

Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible over the northern half of

the Bighorn mountains today. A west to northwest wind of 20 to

35 mph will be common today with gusts of 40 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Areas east of the Continental Divide, as well as

southern Wyoming.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any loose outdoor items should be secured.

Sudden wind gusts may cause loss of vehicle control, so keep a

firm hand on the steering wheel. It will feel much colder today,

than compared to yesterday. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts

should be prepared for the sudden change to colder conditions

in the high country.