Wind Advisory issued October 11 at 3:12AM MDT until October 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Highest blowing dust impact areas include: Interstate
15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts, Highways 20 and 26 across INL,
Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Communities in
the Advisory include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 6 PM MDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.