Wind Advisory issued October 11 at 3:12AM MDT until October 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Highest blowing dust impact areas include: Interstate

15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts, Highways 20 and 26 across INL,

Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Communities in

the Advisory include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.

Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 6 PM MDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.