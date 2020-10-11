Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 11 at 3:12AM MDT until October 12 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Highway 26 east of Idaho Falls to Palisades. Highway
33 east of Rexburg to Driggs. Including the communities of
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

