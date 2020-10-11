Wind Advisory issued October 11 at 6:40PM MDT until October 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Highway 26 east of Idaho Falls to Palisades. Highway

33 east of Rexburg to Driggs. Including the communities of

Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible as well

which may produce temporary closures of highways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.