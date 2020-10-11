Winter Weather Advisory issued October 11 at 2:19PM MDT until October 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and

MacDonald Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.