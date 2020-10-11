Winter Weather Advisory issued October 11 at 2:19PM MDT until October 12 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, Georgetown Lake, Homestake Pass, and
MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
