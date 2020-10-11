Winter Weather Advisory issued October 11 at 2:33AM MDT until October 11 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow and colder weather returning to portions of western

Wyoming…

* WHAT…Snow will occur this morning, tapering off to snow

showers for the afternoon. Total snow accumulations 5 to 8

inches, lesser amounts below 8000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph on the peaks and exposed areas.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until Noon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over

Teton and Togwotee passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing and drifting snow is

possible as well, especially over exposed areas. Outdoor

enthusiasts and hunters should plan on snow and sharply colder

temperatures today in the this area.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.