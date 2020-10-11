Winter Weather Advisory issued October 11 at 2:33AM MDT until October 11 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow and colder weather returning to portions of western
Wyoming…
* WHAT…Snow will occur this morning, tapering off to snow
showers for the afternoon. Total snow accumulations 5 to 8
inches, lesser amounts below 8000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph on the peaks and exposed areas.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until Noon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over
Teton and Togwotee passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing and drifting snow is
possible as well, especially over exposed areas. Outdoor
enthusiasts and hunters should plan on snow and sharply colder
temperatures today in the this area.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.